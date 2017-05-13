Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of unprecedented global cyberattack

A British researcher unexpectedly found and activated a "kill switch" to an "unprecedented" ransomware cyberattack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers around the globe including at hospitals, transportation systems, government offices and large companies like FedEx in the U.S.

But even with the spread of the malware temporarily halted, researchers warn that another attack could be imminent and that the next one could target the U.S.

"Currently the spreading of the ransomware is slowed down dramatically because a researcher found a logic bug in the malware, not because the companies around the world are having good security practice," Matt Suiche, founder of Comae Technologies, a cybersecurity company in the United Arab Emirates, told ABC News on Saturday.

Suiche said the cyberattackers could soon release a new update to the malware, making it more robust and resuming the global infection.

"I'd even say this update probably already happened," he added.

FedEx, other US companies hit

FedEx was among the many companies and government agencies worldwide hit by the sophisticated cyberattack that used leaked tools of the U.S. National Security Agency.

A FedEx spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the international shipper is among the victims of the global cyberattack.

“Like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible. We regret any inconvenience to our customers.”

Ryan Kalember, a senior vice president at the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, told ABC News he is aware of other U.S.-based companies who were affected but have not spoken publicly. He said the virus spread rapidly, making it difficult to identify “patient zero” and attribute the cyberattack to a particular hacker group.

Computer networks in 99 countries attacked

The unidentified people behind the attack targeted networks in North America, Europe and Asia, seizing control of computers in dozens of countries by infecting them with malicious software and restricting access until a ransom is paid. Cybersecurity firm Avast said it has detected more than 75,000 so-called ransomware attacks in 99 countries.

"According to our data, the ransomware is mainly being targeted to Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan, but the ransomware has successfully infected major institutions, like hospitals across England and Spanish telecommunications company, Telefonica," Avast said in a statement.

'How to accidentally stop a global cyberattack'

A British cybersecurity researcher who cut short his vacation to look into the spreading ransomware attack on Friday happened in his work on it to come across a "kill switch" in the malware code that stopped its spread at least temporarily.

The researcher, who tweets and blogs under the name "Malware Tech," recounted the experience in a blog post, "How to accidentally stop a global cyber attack."

"Unprecedented" international attack

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Friday that it is "aware of reports of ransomware affecting global entities."

Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, said the cyberattack has reached "an unprecedented level." The agency said its European Cybercrime Center is working closely with affected countries, cybercrime units and key industry partners to mitigate the treat and assist victims.

"The recent attack is at an unprecedented level and will require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits," Europol said in a statement Saturday

'WannaCry' ransomware used leaked NSA tools

This particular ransomware, called "WannaCry," exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was identified by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and leaked to the public by the hacker group The Shadow Brokers in April, according to several cybersecurity experts.

“This appears to be the first incidence of the use of an NSA exploit in a broad and far reaching cybercriminal campaign,” John Bambenek of Fidelis Cybersecurity told ABC News.

Microsoft released a patch in March to address this specific vulnerability, but networks that did not adopt it would have remained vulnerable. On Saturday, the American multinational tech company rolled out an additional security update for all customers to further protect Windows platforms.

Microsoft said that users who are running its free antivirus software or have Windows updates enabled are protected. The company said it is also working with customers to provide additional assistance.

"Seeing businesses and individuals affected by cyberattacks, such as the ones reported today, was painful," Microsoft said in a statement Friday. "Microsoft worked throughout the day to ensure we understood the attack and were taking all possible actions to protect our customers."

NSA 'lost control of its own weapons'

Following the leak of the NSA tools, Bambenek said he had conversations with high-ranking U.S. national security officials in which he urged them to share information with private vendors so that they could develop countermeasures because the NSA had “lost control of its own weapons.”

“That did not progress rapidly enough, and here we are today,” Bambenek told ABC News. “The NSA can have very smart people finding these vulnerabilities, but not very smart people can start using them to very devastating effect.”

One U.S. senior official told ABC News that “American companies may fare better than those overseas because they are better at cyberhygiene.” In many cases, the official said, cyberattacks have been successful because they are against pirated or unauthorized copies of Microsoft Windows, which cannot be easily patched to fix the vulnerability.

Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal groups, but officials said they cannot rule out anything while investigations remain ongoing.

Tyler Wood, a former top official of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency who now works for a major telecommunications firm, told ABC News the forensic work to identify the perpetrators may take some time, and it could be a private attacker or a state.

United Kingdom reels from cyberattack

Some of the first reports of ransomware attacks on Friday emerged from England, where hospitals run by the country's publicly funded health care system were targeted.

As of Friday afternoon, 16 facilities with the National Health Service (NHS) had reported that they were affected by the cyberattack. The malware locked computers and blocked access to patient files. But so far, there's no evidence that NHS patient data in the United Kingdom has been stolen.

NHS Digital, the body of the Department of Health that uses information and technology to support England's health care system, said investigators believe the malware variant is "Wanna Decryptor." NHS digital said it is working closely with the National Cyber Security Center, the Department of Health, NHS England and NHS Improvement.

"We are continuing to work around the clock to support NHS organisations that have reported any issue due to yesterday's cyber-attack," NHS Digital said in a statement Saturday.

Andy Rain/EPA

Chris Camacho, chief strategy officer at the cybersecurity firm Flashpoint, said healthcare companies are particularly ripe for ransomware attacks because patient records are so critical to care.

“There’s nothing you can do but pay once you’re hit,” Camacho told ABC News. “If you need that data back, you’re going to pay.”

PA via AP

The National Cyber Security Center, which is part of the British intelligence services, said it is working "round the clock" with its partners and experts "to lead the response" to the cyberattacks in the United Kingdom and worldwide. The cyber security body advised organizations to protect themselves by making sure security software patches are up to date, making sure computers are running proper anti-virus software and backing up data on an external hard drive.

“The picture is emerging that this is affecting multiple countries and sectors and is not solely targeted at the NHS," Ciaran Martin, CEO of the National Cyber Security Center, said in a statement Friday.

Russian entities dig out

Russia appears to have been targeted by the ransomware on a particularly large scale, with nearly all of the country's key sectors reporting attempted attacks, including law enforcement, health care, emergency services, telecommunications, finance and transportation.

Still, unlike in the United Kingdom, most Russian organizations reported that they successfully repelled the cyberattack.

Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs released a statement saying just 1,000 of its computers -- around 0.1 percent -- were affected and that they were able to block the malware.

AFP/Getty Images

Russia's Ministry of Healthcare and Ministry of Emergency Situations also reported attempted cyberattacks that they were able to fend off.

One of Russia's largest telecom operators, Megafon, said it suffered "quite a large" cyberattack that locked its computers. The company said it managed to eventually unlock the computers Friday night. Russian mobile operator Beeline also confirmed that it was the target of an attempted attack.

Russia's central bank reported that major financial institutions came under attack but have since recovered.

Russia's railway operator, Russian Railways, was also attacked and repelled the virus.

Maxim Shipenkov/EPA

ABC News' David Caplan, Maia Davis, Julia Jacobo, Mike Levine, Mike Trew, Devin Villacis and Marcus Wilford contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.