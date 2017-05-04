Royal source: Planned staff meeting no cause for concern

Well-placed senior Royal sources told ABC News that a staff meeting called by the Lord Chamberlain and the Queen's most senior aides are "no cause for alarm."

News of a meeting, first reported on Wednesday evening by The Daily Mail, set off fevered speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Staff meetings like this are rare, but do happen and are "not unprecedented," according to the Royal sources. An announcement is expected after the meeting takes place.

In December, the Queen fell ill with a "heavy cold" and was absent from public view for several weeks, setting off concern around the world for the monarch's health.