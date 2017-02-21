Scientists discover 4 new species of tiny frogs in India

Feb 21, 2017, 1:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Vijayan’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus pulivijayani), a miniature-sized frog from Agasthyamala hills in the Western Ghats, India, sitting comfortably on a thumbnail.PlayCourtesy SD Biju
WATCH Scientists discover 4 new species of miniature frogs in India

Scientists from India have discovered seven new species of frogs, according to a news release today from PeerJ, a peer-reviewed biological and medical sciences journal.

All of the newly discovered frogs all belong to the genus Nyctibatrachus, scientists said. Frogs of this genus are commonly known as night frogs because of their dark colors and habitats.

The amphibians were found over the course of five years by University of Delhi scientists who went on extensive expeditions through India's Western Ghats region, an amphibian and global biodiversity hot spot.

PHOTO: Seven new species discovered from the Western Ghats, India. Courtesy SD Biju
Seven new species discovered from the Western Ghats, India.

Four of the seven new frog species are considered miniature frogs, and they are among the smallest known frogs in the world.

Real-Life Kermit the Frog: New Glass Frog Species Discovered in Costa Rica

Lizard Found in Student's Meal Becomes Science Lab Class Mascot at NJ School

Rare 'Baby Dragons' Recorded Hatching in Ancient Slovenian Cave

The tiny frogs are as small as 12 mm (less than half an inch), and they grow no bigger than 16 mm, according to researchers. They can sit comfortably on a coin or a fingernail.

Scientists said they were surprised that the miniature species of frogs were locally abundant and fairly common, according to Sonali Garg, a University of Delhi student who participated in the expeditions as part of her Ph.D. research.

PHOTO: The Robinmoore’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus robinmoorei) sitting on the Indian five-rupee coin is one of the new species discovered from the Western Ghats mountain ranges in Peninsular India. Courtesy SD Biju
The Robinmoore’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus robinmoorei) sitting on the Indian five-rupee coin is one of the new species discovered from the Western Ghats mountain ranges in Peninsular India.

The tiny frogs species were likely overlooked by researchers "because of their extremely small size, secretive habitats and insect-like calls," Garg said.

Unfortunately, the futures of many of the newly discovered frog species may be bleak, according to scientists.

Many of the frogs live outside protected areas and on human-altered properties, researchers said. Those frogs face threats such as habitat disturbance, modification and fragmentation.

"Over 32 percent -- that is one-third of the Western Ghats frogs -- are already threatened with extinction," said SD Biju, a University of Delhi professor who led the study.

PHOTO: Vijayan’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus pulivijayani), a miniature-sized frog discovered from Agasthyamala hills in the Western Ghats, India. Courtesy SD Biju
Vijayan’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus pulivijayani), a miniature-sized frog discovered from Agasthyamala hills in the Western Ghats, India.

Biju has formally described more than 80 new species of amphibians from India over the course of his career.

"Out of the seven new species, five are facing considerable anthropogenic threats and require immediate conservation prioritization", Biju said.

More details about the frogs can be found in the study published today in PeerJ.