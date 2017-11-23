A sound that was detected during the desperate search for an Argentine submarine that vanished last week in the South Atlantic Ocean was consistent with an explosion, the country's navy said Thursday.

The ARA San Juan, which had 44 crew members on board, was last heard from Nov. 15 and officials feared that it would run out of oxygen soon.

According to the Argentine navy officials, the sound, described as "consistent with a non-nuclear explosion" that was "abnormal, singular, short, violent" was detected just three hours after the last known communication.

The sound, which occurred about 270 miles east of the Gulf of San Jorge in the southern part of the country, was picked up by U.S. sensors and international agencies that are capable of detecting nuclear explosions.

According to the officials the site of the detected noise has a radius of 77 miles and a possible depth of 650-10,000 feet.

The officials do not believe the sound resulted from an attack or terrorism and said there was an indication on the morning of the last known communication of an electrical fault in the vessel.

According the officials, there would not be a debris field because an explosion at that depth would be considered an implosion.

