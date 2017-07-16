Go west, young man.

That's precisely what a Stetson-wearing Justin Trudeau did Saturday, travelling to Calgary, Alberta, for the Calgary Stampede, where he got into the spirit of the annual rodeo.

"Thanks for a great day, Calgary," Trudeau tweeted, along with a video documenting his day in the prairie province. "Congratulations on another great Stampede!"

Thanks for a great day, Calgary. Congratulations on another great Stampede! pic.twitter.com/s3DnEJwS0k — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

Wearing cowboy boots, blue jeans and a checked shirt, the Canadian prime minister kicked off the day by attending a pair of community pancake breakfasts -- a tradition when attending the annual rodeo and festival -- where he held babies, took selfies and served flapjacks, according to ABC News' Canadian partner, CTV News.

"Serving 'em with a great crowd in Marda Loop this morning! And yet I did not get to eat any ... now it's on to Stampede," tweeted Trudeau, along with a photo of himself serving pancakes at one of the breakfasts.

Serving 'em with a great crowd in Marda Loop this morning! And yet I didn't get to eat any... now it's on to Stampede. #yyc pic.twitter.com/PpFfPwDNcD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

Don't often do selfies but when PM @JustinTrudeau grabs your phone you know you are having a good day at #stampede2017 #abpoli pic.twitter.com/Ck4XX98WAA — Gwyneth Midgley (@GwynethMidgley) July 15, 2017

A highlight of Trudeau's day was meeting the two-month-old son of Syrian refugees, now living in Calgary, who named the child after the 45-year-old leader.

Trudeau's official photographer, Adam Scotti, tweeted photos of the prime minister cradling Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, while his parents Afraa and Moe Bilal looked on.

The Bilial family was part of about 33,000 Syrian refugees who settled in Canada. The family arrived in Calgary in February 2016.