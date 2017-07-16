Stetson-wearing Trudeau visits Calgary Stampede, meets son of Syrian refugees named after him

Jul 16, 2017, 4:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, the son of Syrian refugees Afraa and Moe Bilal in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 15, 2017. PlayTwitter/@AdamScotti
Go west, young man.

That's precisely what a Stetson-wearing Justin Trudeau did Saturday, travelling to Calgary, Alberta, for the Calgary Stampede, where he got into the spirit of the annual rodeo.

"Thanks for a great day, Calgary," Trudeau tweeted, along with a video documenting his day in the prairie province. "Congratulations on another great Stampede!"

Wearing cowboy boots, blue jeans and a checked shirt, the Canadian prime minister kicked off the day by attending a pair of community pancake breakfasts -- a tradition when attending the annual rodeo and festival -- where he held babies, took selfies and served flapjacks, according to ABC News' Canadian partner, CTV News.

"Serving 'em with a great crowd in Marda Loop this morning! And yet I did not get to eat any ... now it's on to Stampede," tweeted Trudeau, along with a photo of himself serving pancakes at one of the breakfasts.

A highlight of Trudeau's day was meeting the two-month-old son of Syrian refugees, now living in Calgary, who named the child after the 45-year-old leader.

Trudeau's official photographer, Adam Scotti, tweeted photos of the prime minister cradling Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, while his parents Afraa and Moe Bilal looked on.

The Bilial family was part of about 33,000 Syrian refugees who settled in Canada. The family arrived in Calgary in February 2016.