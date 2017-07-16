Go west, young man.
That's precisely what a Stetson-wearing Justin Trudeau did Saturday, travelling to Calgary, Alberta, for the Calgary Stampede, where he got into the spirit of the annual rodeo.
"Thanks for a great day, Calgary," Trudeau tweeted, along with a video documenting his day in the prairie province. "Congratulations on another great Stampede!"
Thanks for a great day, Calgary. Congratulations on another great Stampede! pic.twitter.com/s3DnEJwS0k— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017
Wearing cowboy boots, blue jeans and a checked shirt, the Canadian prime minister kicked off the day by attending a pair of community pancake breakfasts -- a tradition when attending the annual rodeo and festival -- where he held babies, took selfies and served flapjacks, according to ABC News' Canadian partner, CTV News.
"Serving 'em with a great crowd in Marda Loop this morning! And yet I did not get to eat any ... now it's on to Stampede," tweeted Trudeau, along with a photo of himself serving pancakes at one of the breakfasts.
Serving 'em with a great crowd in Marda Loop this morning! And yet I didn't get to eat any... now it's on to Stampede. #yyc pic.twitter.com/PpFfPwDNcD— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017
Don't often do selfies but when PM @JustinTrudeau grabs your phone you know you are having a good day at #stampede2017 #abpoli pic.twitter.com/Ck4XX98WAA— Gwyneth Midgley (@GwynethMidgley) July 15, 2017
A highlight of Trudeau's day was meeting the two-month-old son of Syrian refugees, now living in Calgary, who named the child after the 45-year-old leader.
Trudeau's official photographer, Adam Scotti, tweeted photos of the prime minister cradling Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, while his parents Afraa and Moe Bilal looked on.
.@JustinTrudeau met Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal in #Calgary today. Background: https://t.co/u91OQexycZ #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qA2kvBXeXn— Adam Scotti ?????? (@AdamScotti) July 15, 2017
The Bilial family was part of about 33,000 Syrian refugees who settled in Canada. The family arrived in Calgary in February 2016.