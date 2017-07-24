At least 24 people were killed and 42 others injured in a suicide bombing on Monday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, officials said.

The bombing was carried out by a suicide attacker who rammed a Toyota Corolla into a commuter bus carrying government staff during the Monday morning rush hour, according to officials.

"The bomber attacked at one of the busiest times of the day," Kabul's police chief spokesman Basir Mujahed told The Associated Press. "There were traffic jams with people going to work and to the university and schools. Many of the shops had just opened."

Emergency services rush to the scene of Monday’s suicide bombing in #Kabul city that killed at least 24 people. pic.twitter.com/jR1qKrVE8D — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 24, 2017

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted intelligence service officials.

The blast happened in a neighborhood where many prominent political leaders live, including Afghan Deputy CEO Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The neighborhood, located on the city’s west side, has been targeted in several past suicide attacks.

Local news media outlets posted video of the aftermath on Twitter as security officials cordoned off the area.

A plume of smoke rises over PD3 after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives. #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/S1zKZ2p4cM — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 24, 2017

Eyewitnesses said the attack left behind large plumes of smoke and shattered glass all over the neighborhood's streets.

"The sound was very strong, the ground shook," said Mohammed Nader, who owns a convenience store in the neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.