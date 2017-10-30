The Taliban claimed that an American teacher being held hostage in Afghanistan for over a year has a "dangerous" disease and said it wouldn't be held responsible if he dies.

Kevin King, a teacher who was kidnapped from the American University in Kabul in Aug. 2016, is suffering from "dangerous heart and kidney disease" that has "exponentially worsened," the militant group said in a statement. The 60-year-old suffers from swollen feet and frequently loses consciousness, the statement said.

King was abducted at the university with fellow teacher Timothy Weekes, an Australian national. Both are still being held hostage by the Taliban.

The group said that it has tried to periodically treat King's illness but is "facing war conditions and do not readily have access to health facilities."

It wasn't clear what kind of illness King is suffering from or what, if any, treatment he is receiving.

The Taliban had previously released at least two videos in which the hostages make statements pleading for the U.S. government to negotiate a prisoner swap with the Taliban for their release.

The recent story of American Caitlan Boyle and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their three children, who arrived in Canada this month after being held captive in Afghanistan for more than five years, has highlighted the cases U.S. hostages being held in the war-torn country.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl spent more than five years in Taliban captivity after he walked away from his post in eastern Afghanistan in 2009. He pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior and faces up to life in prison at sentencing due to take place this month.