Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England

A tiger killed a female zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England on Monday, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

The zookeeper, who has not been identified, died after the tiger entered an enclosure with her.

The zoo was evacuated after the incident, though police confirmed that at no point did the animal escape its enclosure.

Update Hamerton Zoo Park: A keeper sadly died when a tiger entered the enclosure with her. At no point did the tiger escape from enclosure. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) May 29, 2017

An investigation is underway. The zoo said it will remain closed for the day and release a statement shortly, according to the BBC.