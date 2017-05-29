Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England

May 29, 2017, 2:07 PM ET

A tiger killed a female zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England on Monday, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

The zookeeper, who has not been identified, died after the tiger entered an enclosure with her.

The zoo was evacuated after the incident, though police confirmed that at no point did the animal escape its enclosure.

An investigation is underway. The zoo said it will remain closed for the day and release a statement shortly, according to the BBC.