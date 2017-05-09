Trainer attacked by lion during French circus performance

A trainer was wounded after a lion attacked him during a performance at the Buffalo Circus in Doullens, France on May 7, according to video and a statement from the circus.

As seen in the video, taken by a woman in the audience, circus workers sprang into action after the attack and sprayed the lion to subdue it.

Audience members can be seen taking their children away from the horrific scene.

The trainer, who French media identified as 35-year-old Steeve Loberot, suffered wounds to his head and throat. He was able to escape from the cage and was rushed to a local hospital.

He underwent surgery and is expected to recover, the circus director said in a statement.

On Facebook, the circus said they will not euthanize the lion.