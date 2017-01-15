Turkish Airlines Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing at Least 20

Jan 15, 2017, 11:52 PM ET

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 20 people, authorities and the airline announced on Monday.

The accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time in the village of Dacha-Suu near Manas International Airport.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed more than a dozen homes when it crashed, claiming multiple casualties.

Turkish Airlines tweeted out its condolences after the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.