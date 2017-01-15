Turkish Airlines Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing at Least 20

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 20 people, authorities and the airline announced on Monday.

The accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time in the village of Dacha-Suu near Manas International Airport.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed more than a dozen homes when it crashed, claiming multiple casualties.

Turkish Airlines tweeted out its condolences after the incident.

Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan. — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) January 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.