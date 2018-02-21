US embassy in Montenegro issues alert about 'an active security situation'

The U.S. embassy in Podgorica, the capital of the Balkan nation of Montenegro, announced on its website early Thursday morning local time that it was experiencing "an active security situation."

The warning on the website said the embassy "advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice."

It listed a series of "actions to take," which included avoiding the area around the embassy, monitor local media, avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, follow the instructions of local authorities, and "employ sound security practices."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.