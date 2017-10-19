US military launches formal investigation into Niger ambush that killed 4 soldiers

U.S. Africa Command has launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding an ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and wounded two others.

Until today, the command had been conducting an informal review to gather facts about the Oct. 4 ambush, but two weeks later, the details of the deadly incident remain unclear.

U.S. Africa Command's Gen. Thomas Waldhauser has assigned a general officer to head up the investigation.

Since the Oct. 4 attack, U.S. Africa Command has been gathering facts about the ambush and the circumstances that led to it.

In addition to gathering details about the incident, the larger investigation could make recommendations about how to prevent similar attacks from occurring in the future.

Many questions remain about the deadly ambush. Were the American and Nigerien soldiers were too exposed to a potential attack? Why did it take so long to locate the American soldier who was missing following the attack? Why was there was no overhead surveillance above the unit's visit to a remote village along the border with Mali?

There are 800 American military personnel in Niger, most in support of a drone surveillance mission for West Africa that operates from Niger's capital of Niamey. The mission is designed to help West African countries counter various Islamic extremist groups that operate in the region.

The bulk of the American forces are involved in the construction of a second drone base in Niger's northern desert region.

A smaller part of the U.S. military mission in Niger involves U.S. Army Special Forces "Green Berets," who advise and assist Niger's ground forces in combating the extremist groups.

The American and Nigerien troops that were ambushed two weeks ago were on a joint mission to meet with leaders in a village located on Niger's border with Mali.

U.S. officials have provided varying accounts of what happened on Oct. 4 and said there is still a lot of confusion about the incident.

An initial narrative described a team of about 12 soldiers from a Green Beret unit accompanying 40 Nigerien soldiers to meet with locals at a village close to Niger’s border with Mali. They were ambushed by 50 fighters believed to be from ISIS in the Greater Sahara.

A more recent narrative indicates it was a small team of eight to 12 American and Nigerien forces who came under attack during the mission to the village. The Nigerien platoon was nearby but was not a part of the mission to the village nor was it involved in the firefight. Pentagon officials have said Army Special Forces have carried out 29 previous missions like this one over the past six months without encountering any problems.