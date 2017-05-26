US service member killed in vehicle rollover in Syria

A U.S. service member was killed in a vehicle accident in northern Syria on Friday, according to a statement from the anti-ISIS coaliton.

"A U.S. service member died of injuries sustained during a vehicle rollover in northern Syria, May 26, 2017," said a statement from Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the formal name for the military coalition helping to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

"Further information will be released as appropriate," the statement added, saying it is the coalition's "policy to defer casualty identification procedures to the relevant national authorities."

The United States has slightly more than 900 military personnel in Syria to advise and assist Kurdish and Arab rebel forces fighting ISIS.

Two other American service members have died in Syria since U.S. troops arrived there in early 2016.

Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, 42, was killed by an improvised explosive device in northern Syria on Nov. 24, 2016.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin L. Bieren, 25, died from suspected natural causes while deployed to northern Syria on March 28.