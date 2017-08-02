Two U.S. service members died after their convoy came under attack in Afghanistan.

According to a U.S. official, the convoy was on a routine training, advisement and assistance mission when it was attacked. The Taliban has claimed responsibility.

"I can confirm that two U.S. service members were killed in action in Kandarhar, Afghanistan, when their convoy came under attack," said Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis. "U.S. Forces Afghanistan will provide additional information as it becomes available."

A statement from Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan said the attack was on a NATO convoy.

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos contributed to this report.