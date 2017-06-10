2 US soldiers killed, 2 wounded in attack by Afghan soldier

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an attack by an Afghan soldier, a spokesperson for an Afghan governor said.

“An Afghan army soldier opened fire and killed two American soldiers and injured two others," Attauallah Khogiani, spokesperson for the governor of Nangahar province, said. "The Afghan army soldier was killed in return fire.”

The attack occurred in the Achin district of Nangarhar province.

A Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Damien Horvath, said, "We are aware of an incident in Eastern Afghanistan. We will release more information when appropriate."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.