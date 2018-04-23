Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police

A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, today, injuring a possible eight to 10 people, police said.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, police said.

“1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision," Toronto Police tweeted. "A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene. Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.”

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Multiple police vehicles could be seen where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.