Video shows brawl that killed 22-year-old American in Greece

Surveillance video out of Greece appears to show the moment a bar fight that killed a 22-year-old American broke out last Friday.

In the CCTV video, which was shared with ABC News, two groups appear to clash on the street outside of the bar, located on the Greek island of Zakynthos. A large crowd remains outside the bar for several minutes.

Bakari Henderson, a recent graduate of the University of Arizona, was battered to death in the street after the fight broke out around 3 a.m. In the video, he appeared to have been fleeing from a group of people when someone body-slams him and a group of men begins to beat him.

Henderson's friends, who were in Greece with him, told ABC News that the suspects were "looking for a fight" and punched Henderson first. Henderson attempted to get away from the mob during the brawl, his friends said.

By the time they made it back to him, the attackers had dispersed, Henderson's friends said.

Henderson suffered head injuries in the incident, the coroner said. All of the strikes were to the head, and he did not appear to have defensive wounds on his body, she added.

While the coroner couldn't determine exactly when Henderson died, she told ABC News that he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of Henderson's friends, Travis Jenkins, described Henderson as a "peacemaker," saying that it was not in his nature to "act aggressively."

At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the killing, local police said. Among those arrested were a British citizen of Serbian origin, who is temporarily employed in Greece as a bouncer, and a Greek national, who works at the bar on the island, police said. Six Serbian tourists were also arrested after they were identified on surveillance footage.

Zakynthos Mayor Pavlos Kolokotsas told ABC News that both groups involved had been drinking extensively.

Those arrested appeared in court Saturday and pleaded not guilty, police said.