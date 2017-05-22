19 confirmed dead at Ariana Grande concert: Manchester police chief

More
"This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone," said the local official.
2:27 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 19 confirmed dead at Ariana Grande concert: Manchester police chief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47572518,"title":"19 confirmed dead at Ariana Grande concert: Manchester police chief","duration":"2:27","description":"\"This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone,\" said the local official.","url":"/International/video/19-confirmed-dead-ariana-grande-concert-manchester-police-47572518","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.