Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy

An avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy after a series of earthquakes shook the area Wednesday.
0:44 | 01/19/17

Transcript for Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
What's turning out to be very busy Thursday morning we are following several breaking news stories just coming in order to start what that new tragedy in Italy's quake zone. That's where a three story mountain hotel has been completely covered by an avalanche. Officials are saying thirty people are now missing and there are already reports of multiple fatalities. Heavy snow already on the ground is making it difficult to get rescue vehicles to the scene as well. What a serie a picture of the hotel right now and that was hit by the avalanche you can barely see where it is. It's in an area that was shaken by four strong earthquakes they also received a lot of snow in the last week. That same region by the way has been struggling to recover since last year's earthquake which killed about 300 people of course were to continue to stand tough of that breaking news story.

