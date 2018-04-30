Transcript for 25 killed, including 9 journalists, in Afghan suicide bombing

We have breaking news from Afghanistan's capital now more than twenty people are dead after a double suicide bombing the coordinated attack was carried out and central Kabul. Near the intelligence service headquarters the police chief says the second bombing was meant to catch those rushing to the scene of the first one. One of those killed was a photographer for the French news agency. No one has claimed responsibility. Well South Korea says it will remove all of its loudspeakers along its border with North Korea those speakers have blasted propaganda into the north for several years now. It is a first move by South Korea following last last week's. Historic summit. And we're learning about other offers that were placed on the table details now from ABC's James Longley. The prospects for peace seemingly one step closer North Korean leader Kim Jong Hun with a new pledge. He will allow US and South Korean experts to watch the secretive regime close down its nuclear test site. Bunge re in May tending his southern neighbor he even let journalists come into the facility to ensure transparency. And the president trump will realize he is. Not that kind of person to shoot missiles out the United States South Korean officials say these new promises were made during Friday's historic summit. With a north and south committed to the complete denuclearization. Of the peninsula president from making it they way he thinks credit is here. There is saying. What do you think. President trump had to do it up that you want. Like how about. Everything. With a state set in the next few weeks for trump came summit. Pompeo saying the North Korean leader will soon have a big decision to make. President trump has. Put economic pressure on the north Koreans and it appears to have given us this opening this real opportunity. For something that would be transformative for the world if we can achieve it. We still don't know wept president trump will meet with Kim Jong min single poll is a possibility. Maybe even Mongolia bulls of symbolic gestures so far the real work still ahead James Longman ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.