Transcript for 7th set of remains linked to alleged 'planter pot' serial killer, police say

As you know home on January the eighteenth this year offers from her there was restaurant. He has been charged with six counts of first degree murder in relations in the deaths and Salim has some manager Ken Spain rosary from looting. Painless. Cano. And scandal now brass and we're going to be releasing a photograph of an individual who. We believe is an unidentified friends mr. McCarthy. I do not want to release this picture and in doing so as a last resort to very ask anyone who recognizes the individual in this picture. Contact us as soon as possible. And we knew we need to put the names of this base. And bring closure this man's love. One of the focuses of the investigation has been on human remains found within masters 53 Mallory Christmas. As I have stated before. These remains are of individuals. Who have been just memory. They are in various stages of decomposition. The remains of three individuals have been identify. I can however now report that we have recovered remains of at least seven into. From the planters she's devouring press. There is an overwhelming humanitarian objective. To identify. People. Who in this case have gone missing and that hadn't have been found. Dismembered and decomposed and managers belongs. On the other hand equally important as the creation of reliable data sent from that can be used to criminal justice process. We need to identify these. Using scientific meaningless. The way we do so it's like comparing. What we call it anti war and information that is information about missing people. And Pete compare that to doubted that we in the physical examination. He remains. And fingerprints and dental identification. Three in comparison dental records. I'm as well it's looking at medical records to determine. If there is a similarity between the missing people in various surgical procedures and plans that might presence in the morning. As part of that whole process we also utilized DNA but usually as a last effort. Based upon more traditional technique was the second major thing that we're working on at this moment is determining the cause and in these cases. Or as in any sudden. Death can occur either through disease and injury or the effects and talk some drugs Tylenol. Third major objective it's jiji news music methods. Basis in science and medicine. To ascertain what we can learn about what happened to me this morning. And so at this time the cause of death is pending further studies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.