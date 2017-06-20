Adele surprises London Fire Brigade for tea time

Adele paid an unexpected visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in England on Monday to thank Red Watch firefighters for battling the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed dozens of people.
0:30 | 06/20/17


