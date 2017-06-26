American tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos is medically evacuated to US

An Alabama man remains in serious condition at a Florida hospital after he was robbed at gunpoint and shot early Friday while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos, police said.
Transcript for American tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos is medically evacuated to US
An American tourist is fighting for his life after he was shot while on vacation in the Caribbean Kevin Newman is now in a medically induced coma in a Florida hospital. He was shot and robbed in Turks and caicos while there with his wife and son. One of the bullets damage his liver kidney and several arteries police have not yet made any arrest. And also teenage girl from North Carolina who's been missing for more than a year has been found alive. At a home in Georgia the 31 year old man has now been taken into custody. The seventeen year old Hayley burns her name has now been reunited with her family thanks to tipster. Who her parents say helped track her down it's still not clear whether Haley was taken or left home on her all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

