UN announces death of Russian ambassador

Vitaly Churkin, the longtime Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died today in New York, according to Russian officials.
0:23 | 02/20/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for UN announces death of Russian ambassador
When the Prius though it's muscle nowhere and it comes Kook liberal Muslim need to heated. When Muslim it was more what do you that the evening the blue prison a couple of cargo ship legend on corporal some. Distinguished colleagues. Excellent sees. It is with deep sadness that I have to inform you. That the Russian delegation have just informed us. Of the untimely passing away and ambassador Vitaly Churkin this morning. I'd like to offer on the half of all of us our deepest condolences. To the country. To the government of Russia. The Russian mission here at the UN. And most of old of the wife and two children have been pastor Vitale chicken. He was a dear colleague of boulevards. A deeply committed to cannot to his country. And one of the finest people we hadn't. I'd like to mark this moment here today. With a moment of silence. In memory of his servants he stands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

