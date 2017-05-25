Army battles ISIS-linked militants in besieged Philippine city

More
Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city of Marawi after militants linked to ISIS torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages.
0:48 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army battles ISIS-linked militants in besieged Philippine city

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47631287,"title":"Army battles ISIS-linked militants in besieged Philippine city","duration":"0:48","description":"Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city of Marawi after militants linked to ISIS torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages.","url":"/International/video/army-battles-isis-linked-militants-besieged-philippine-city-47631287","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.