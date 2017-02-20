Australia: Where tiny spiders can trap and kill deadly snakes

More
Suffice it to say, Australia is a country where not even one of the world's most toxic snakes are safe from one of the deadliest spiders.
0:34 | 02/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australia: Where tiny spiders can trap and kill deadly snakes
It's. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. It's. My we'll. You yeah. It's. And we'll. I'm yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45611688,"title":"Australia: Where tiny spiders can trap and kill deadly snakes","duration":"0:34","description":"Suffice it to say, Australia is a country where not even one of the world's most toxic snakes are safe from one of the deadliest spiders.","url":"/International/video/australia-tiny-spiders-trap-kill-deadly-snakes-45611688","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.