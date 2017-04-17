Benedict XVI has beer, party for 90th birthday at Vatican

Benedict XVI, who resigned as pope in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and visitors from his native Germany
0:45 | 04/17/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Benedict XVI has beer, party for 90th birthday at Vatican
But not convinced to change into another thing that you don't have inbox. Suzuki very Ngo. Probably losing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

