Boy rescued from rubble after strikes in Syria

More
The Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus, popularly known as the White Helmets, posted footage on January 2, reporting the rescue of a child from rubble after airstrikes hit Harasta, a suburb in northeast Damascus.
3:00 | 01/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy rescued from rubble after strikes in Syria
Oh yeah. Where. Yeah. And I. And and I don't think about my. Full blown flu. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52098772,"title":"Boy rescued from rubble after strikes in Syria","duration":"3:00","description":"The Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus, popularly known as the White Helmets, posted footage on January 2, reporting the rescue of a child from rubble after airstrikes hit Harasta, a suburb in northeast Damascus.","url":"/International/video/boy-rescued-rubble-strikes-syria-52098772","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.