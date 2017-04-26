Brazilian military police clash with indigenous protesters

More
Police hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters, who responded by throwing spears and shooting arrows at what started as a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday.
0:52 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazilian military police clash with indigenous protesters
Well let's take a BO officer. Yeah okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47022855,"title":"Brazilian military police clash with indigenous protesters","duration":"0:52","description":"Police hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters, who responded by throwing spears and shooting arrows at what started as a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday.","url":"/International/video/brazilian-military-police-clash-indigenous-protesters-47022855","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.