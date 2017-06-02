Transcript for British Parliament Speaker: Trump Not Welcome in U.K. Parliament

The other big story over the haven't over the weekend that is really just evolving even now that is the latest legal battle over the immigration ban. But I want bring our colleague over in London carrying a brand joins us live from there are now Terry before we get into the immigration ban. Battle there was a little bit of news right there in the house of commons something you called. Astonishing in one of our emails tell me about what happened. You know my I'm and it was an amazing moment in up parliament in the house of commons. Either which is is essentially the god father of our democracy as well the we revolted against it. But it is a hallowed hall of democracy right and in that hall today. The speaker of the house of commons John Burke out who is answerable only to parliament hasn't worked for the prime minister doesn't work for the U works for the parliament itself. He was vast. Will. Donald Trump common speak. To parliament. When he comes on his state visit you may remember British prime minister de Theresa may. Invited president trump take on a state visit to come in and visit Great Britain the United Kingdom and this question where was will he speak before parliament a great honor. And the speaker as the comets in a rare rare moment stood up and said well it's not entirely up to me. Three people hold the key to that and I'm one of them as for May I'm opposed to it he said. Because of the way all of us in this house and by implication in this country feel about racism. And sexism and an independent judiciary. I would be opposed place erupted in in cheers and he is being roundly. Applauded or across Britain although there is a sense that he was out of his lane. There's one thing for an ordinary. Person parliament instead of as an adult like Donald Trump. The speaker of the house of commons a very special role not as partisan as the speaker of the house in the United States would who is elected by the the majority party if is a very special. Responsibility for the house itself. Appointed by the the prime minister in power but a very special responsibility. This man stood up and said I don't want Donald Trump speaking here I'm one of the people who hold the keys to this house and I hope I speak for all here when I oppose him because it is racism sexism and his assault on the independent judiciary and it got a huge round of applause it was just. It is amazing that's what's happening. In our closest. Ally. Every kind don't think here and you know we don't have any kind of official response or any response. I'm from the administration that as Terry points out. Our longest one of our oldest strongest allies and this is the language being used about the US precedent. Yeah I'm not gonna predict Donald's most responsible though he does still have been the invitation. From the queen to visit Buckingham Palace and you saw the kind words exchanged a few weeks ago without the British prime minister which he was on US soil to mostly nice things now that was before this order the Trout temperate traveled man dropped so as the war. They kind of international firestorm is the setup as also before. Wiest we heard about the tense conversations between president trump in the prime minister of Australia among other world leaders so things have taken up. A significantly more sour turn in terms of world affairs just in a couple of weeks since the British prime minister was here. Again I I can't predict what Donald Trump will say but I can't I can't imagine that the White House is gonna say well in that case. I guess your right will change the policy that's not the Atlanta I don't think we're gonna I don't agree to see him looking at issues and and wondering you know wondering what's next. And it accurate about that.

