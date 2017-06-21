Transcript for Brussels Central Station reopens after explosion

Hey everyone I'm on the not live in New York we want to bring you now the latest. From Brussels the day after a suicide bomber. Set off a small explosive in the Brussels central station was yesterday morning let's go live there now to Brussels where our colleague Mikki K joins us. From outside the station to bring us out today my. Quite amazing album are actually less than 24. Soft a suicide attack struck in some life. Things look pretty much back to normal. However there is as you can see on the left hand side via book to show you. There is a notable military presence now. There is a military presence pretty much rule or around most major transport hubs and areas where. And they're all significance amounts of people daily commuters. Where we would be thinking of Al soft targets natural targets. For these terror attacks these lone wolf attacks will be terrace on the facts that we've been seeing so much all over Europe but I just wanted to told you very briefly. About the sequencing of events lost night. So this is Russell central station. Abbate 39. The attack. Who we now know has been identified and is a Moroccan identity. He didn't. Through these goals. Five minutes late so. I think fourteen fool. A small explosion Wenzel. An eye witnesses say. But the explosion came from I there was suitcase to a package. That the attacker had. The attacker then. Fled down the stats so after the full the first small explosion. The attacker fled down the stairs that you can see via. That's where a second larger explosion because. Now we can go into the analysis about a little bit later on on and tons of smaller devices being used to settle bigger devices we've nails and all sorts of incidents looking ninja. But Mike yet wanted to ask you have to look at me as we want you walk through here now I know we're catching you a little bit later in the day that you mentioned this packed place. Around 83840. Yesterday morning presumably this place would have been much more crowded than it is right now is that right. Yeah I was actually eight sitting on PM Lawson on and then you can see just on the full hill. This is the actual area this is the place you can see the school's hawks just three. The area where the actual. Larger explosion was decimated so as he points out I if you like sitting on through me sitting on an 88845. This is going to be a very busy station. And if what you Skip Holtz have a skin around. You can see. Actually it's point a busy places it passes it's processes central no extension. A memorable to people in this area so you're absolutely right. An explosion. Going off in proportion to the people in a busy transition let's go to what the potential. To injure people however when I came down this morning. The schools most are still here on the paint as the red on the list this morning has been painted and we decorate them with less than twelve hours off to the incidents occur. What I did notice was the screen he. This was still intact and this was pretty much still intact so Woolsey explosion Wenzel. It pretty much went upwards but not outwards and I think that gives an indication. Of the size of explosives on the capability of the explosive from the bomb that was actually used. So my Q what are we now know I'm in a no a lot of these details are coming out from the Belgian prosecutor's press conference earlier today. What are they telling us about the attacker would we know about him or his capability could this have been a lot worse than it lives. Literally could have it capacity and being what was in the walls and I think I think one of the silver -- and reasonable. You back council right now but I think one of the Sobel linings for this event. Is the one of the route one of the reasons that the military. Or the police of work that was down in the station that drew their attention. Soon the attack was the fact that the attacker was. Muttering to himself in a very agitated. Was coming out we've recovery such as to how this words. I'm I think basically walk through walls. When we speak to one witnesses that there were people who were very uncomfortable about. And so what happened was. People spoke to the security authorities that was in the actual station itself. Which alleged to distribute a fourth he's very quickly to the situation as it was unfolding. Which allowed them to take very major very responsive action and if we get back to you alone to bridge attacked for example. The three attackers that would neutralize dropped and killed. But please within eight minutes. So there is a silver lining to this. And I think people are becoming more aware of the surroundings. And certainly the security forces are acting very probably which which to me as a as a previous military man in the case that they getting support from Ohio correctional. And if having to take the action that they took in order to neutralize potential threat Politico lost night. Some like you mentioned we now know that this man was of Moroccan origin. He's 37 years old that is what the authorities are now telling us there in Belgium what else do we know about where he came from where he spent his time or. Any other motives leading up the attack. As you of your body points out the views of Moroccan origin. And he's from say in this city neighborhood. In sought Brussels school Moline. Proposals about eleven million people about 6% of those almost and one of the interest in facts about Belgium. As it is it's one of the country's. With the highest number of Japan as per capita in Europe. The question traveling to Iraq and Syria to pick up palms a joint jihadist groups such as our valued at such as the Islamic state. And so what's really interesting from that component is that there is a huge problem. With Jeff Patterson and cycled to. One moment because about a 100000 people. On peninsula this in the city neighborhood it is really. One of the talks there is whether as a significant problems of radicalization. And so the attack a loss might wolves from Olympic. And we went that this morning. As we learn all of terror raids that recovery and to Telerate. Let there were explosive ordnance disposal. Whether were. Forensics and whether the police going to various apartments in the mall will be area. To basically join understand Coleman more information about. Through the bomb walls what does a cult what does accomplices were. What is what information he had his social media channels what he was looking at a line. Legal dispute forensics information that will help determine. The Belgian authorities. What went home loss tonight and more importantly. If that's something which is impending on the near horizon. You know Mike you mentioned Mullen speak its into the place people have been hearing. Again and again over the last few years remember back to the Paris attacks and when he fifteen. It the last surviving member of that attacking team Salam the salaam was actually found in Moline B he was hiding there there were links to Kimmel and be in the Brussels. Airport attack as well. Last year when you went there to talk to people what if they have to say about the reputation at their neighborhood is getting. Yeah that's a great question and they were very quick to point out. Votes. The boy you'll seeing intoned to the radicalization. People within that neighborhood. What they say is that it's it's no bounds of religion. What they say is. And he kind of us that this schools of what is radicalization walked courses people who radicalize. I'm talking to these people business of opponent so that for example I'm on they would mention. Things like. They weren't able to trust the Belgian government the opportunities pool employment very very look they felt neglected. They couldn't get jolt. The quality of the housing goals and particularly good. And then he speaks as well the people and they would say we'll actually. It's it's more for the repeal it's what's going on in Syria for its all it's the it's the lack of attention in the lack of action. By the west. To prevent. Extreme dictators like Shaw Wallace from oppressing. You knew that this wouldn't the city people within sight Syria. So no silver bullet to this I think what's really important torn tease out would have been speaking to. People that live in these neighborhoods when trying to understand. What is actually going moments of radicalization. I didn't really important certainly from my perspective I'm spent twenty years in the military and you respond but tools to now this told what you're talking to people about the road experiences. Is that it doesn't happen over night. What we're seeing here in Brussels. What we soul in Manchester what we're seeing in Paris. What seemed pretty much all over the world this with hospitalization. All of an ideology which by the way home football. Is something that hasn't coast overnight tomorrow it could fit over a period of months or years it's decades. And what that means is the solution isn't going to be a quick one. As a good points all of the Mikey let's talk a little bit about Brussels today now. This is something they face down before this was as you mentioned not as bad as it could've been. Where's the threat level our authorities worried that there could be other attacks in the days ahead. I think we get very hung up on although the front levels of giving I think the threat levels all imported from a government perspective. Because for example if you look at what happened in the UK. The threat levels went to two critical which basically meant that they. Terrorists attacked was was imminent now. That's obviously important for the the local population to understand but the real important bit about is that it allows. The or allow the UK government to deploy its own troops onto the streets of London it's almost a whole secrecy. That needs to happen. Before. Troops can actually be permitted to go into and police forces on the streets in London now. I'm not too familiar with the Brussels. Procedures that there in this enough more information we don't as the day goes on. But certainly in terms of of of the threat levels Europe it's been all a significantly height but level. For a long time for the UK it's pretty much been since when people see where it's been severe that was up to critical in this moment down the street and so who will be no different really in terms of trying to identify where the threat is whether next events happening. Who withdrew with a likely culprits. And how to Michigan as well. All right Mike BK at live for us in Brussels that the central station thanks so much for being with us night. Good to. And thanks to all of you for watching as well remember you can always head over to abcnews.com. For more on that story. To keep but they in the latest with the investigation thanks for joining us I'll be back here soon for now I'm comment about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.