Transcript for Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33

Deadly plane crash overnight in American made Boeing 747 went down. In Kurdistan. Just short of the main airport there a new image shows a large section of the aircraft. Stuck inside of a home. More than three dozen people are dead many of them killed in their homes when the Turkish cargo jet went down in a residential neighborhood. ABC eastern Ghana Jo Vonn of that has been tracking the very latest developments. Initial. This finding is good but the pilot has and in the runway because of dense fog and the majority of the dead were from the village of Dutch as soon. Where the playing. And it was says churches. Cargo planes flying some more from Hong Kong. Andruzzi Istanbul playa Bishkek. The capital of Kyrgyzstan thrashing around 7:30 this morning. And overnight the American plane maker Boeing in a statement expressing condolences and that. A technical team they say is on standby to provide assistance in that investigation.

