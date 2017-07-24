Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5

More
A male suspect is on the loose in Switzerland after a chainsaw attack at an office building that left at least five people injured, two of them seriously, local police said.
0:24 | 07/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48817309,"title":"Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5","duration":"0:24","description":"A male suspect is on the loose in Switzerland after a chainsaw attack at an office building that left at least five people injured, two of them seriously, local police said.","url":"/International/video/chainsaw-attack-switzerland-injures-48817309","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.