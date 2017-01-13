Company Denies Inflatable Rooster Meant to Look Like Trump

The owners of a factory in eastern China denied that their giant inflatable roosters sold online resemble the U.S. president-elect.
1:00 | 01/13/17

Transcript for Company Denies Inflatable Rooster Meant to Look Like Trump
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

