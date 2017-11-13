Dashcam shows truck narrowly miss children in Norway

Emerging from behind the bus, a Norwegian schoolboy ran straight into the path of an oncoming truck that slammed on the brakes and missed him by inches.
0:48 | 11/13/17

Transcript for Dashcam shows truck narrowly miss children in Norway
