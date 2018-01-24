Transcript for 2 dead, 12 injured in attack on children's group in Afghanistan

A fierce gun back. Save the children facility and Delilah bad Afghanistan under attacked. The Ngo building today with more crowded than usual because regional delegation for their to pick up school bags to distribute to children. More than two does an injured according to the regional governor. The first attacker detonated his vehicle full of explosives then three gunmen armed with AK forty sevens an RPG's stormed the office. Ice it's has claimed responsibility. Accrediting for soldiers of the Kallis they. Save the children says the attack continued for hours. The organization in Afghanistan has now put all of its locations on lockdown. Last weekend another attack in Afghanistan this one in Kabul twice eighteen people were killed. When five gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked the InterContinental Hotel. It's one of the fanciest hotels in the capital fourteen foreigners were killed including some Americans according to the State Department. It Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack. Civilian casualties in Afghanistan are at a record high right now according to the UN. And organizations like save the children which focus on education especially girls education. Maybe bigger targets Molly hunter ABC news London.

