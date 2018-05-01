1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash

More
One tourist is dead and a dozen more were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday, the latest balloon accident in a number of tragedies in the popular tourist region of Luxor over the past few years.
3:00 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52166401,"title":"1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash","duration":"3:00","description":"One tourist is dead and a dozen more were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday, the latest balloon accident in a number of tragedies in the popular tourist region of Luxor over the past few years.","url":"/International/video/dead-12-tourists-injured-egypt-hot-air-balloon-52166401","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.