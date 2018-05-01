1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash More One tourist is dead and a dozen more were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday, the latest balloon accident in a number of tragedies in the popular tourist region of Luxor over the past few years. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash

