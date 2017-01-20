Transcript for 3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police

Breaking overnight chaos on the streets of Australia's second largest city when a man drove his car right into a crowd. At least three people were killed in the Melbourne attack but unlike similar attacks in Germany France and Israel this does not appear to be terror related. At least twenty people were injured and the suspect was taken into custody. The Australian Open is under way there in Melbourne right now and was not affected. Back in this country the infamous Mexican drug lord. Old chapel was mined the man who escaped from prison twice we sell in the US the convicted leader of a major drug cartel rather than an airport on Long Island overnight. Under heavy security and was taken to a New York City lockup he set to appear in federal court later today a former drug chief calls this a milestone. I was on the job for 32 years because they're more like he's responsible for more dust. Far more dust and al-Qaeda or bin Laden ever in my opinion. And this is a great day for the good guys on both sides of the border. Well there's none famously pulled off. Two dramatic escapes from Mexican prisons including this one and 2015 captured on surveillance video law enforcement officials insist that will not happen here in the US.

