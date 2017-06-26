At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes

At least 6 people died when a boat carrying more than 150 passengers capsized while on a sightseeing tour on a reservoir in northwestern Colombia.
Well this morning crews are searching for dozens of people missing after a ferry sank in Colombia dramatic images of capsized boat. Are circulating on social media at least nine people have died so far and it's not clear what caused this boat to sink. But survivors say it was overcrowded with at least a 170 passengers onboard none of those who were there were wearing black vest.

