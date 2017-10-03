Transcript for Deadly protests erupt after court ousts South Korea's leader

We begin with breaking news from South Korea where deadly protests erupted overnight after a court ousted the country's president to that ruling has plunged this important American ally into political turmoil. At a time when tensions with North Korea are escalating. Eight judges voted unanimously to formally remove president park soon hey who was impeached after a corruption scandal. Park and her lifelong friend are accused of abusing power and receiving bribes from businesses including Samsung. Now this morning drilling triggered protests that have already left two people dead supporters and critics have part clashing. On the streets of Seoul both sides facing off as you can see there with riot police the country's military right now on alert. ABC's June he'd show is insult to explain who might replace park. The leading candidate is a liberal opposition leader bring Jay in who tends to lean towards China and North Korea if elected. PS pledged to preview the anti missile defense system. Hinting that future of US South Korea relations it's. Heading course Iraqi red. So many concerns now for the new administration here South Korea will choose the next president within sixty days. The protest by where likely to continue now that the country's presidential office announced that park goon hey. Will not leave her official residence known as the blue house today as many wanted her to.

