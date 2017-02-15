Dirt bike rider dodges speeding train

More
CLOSE CALL: Dirt bike rider who got his bike stuck on train tracks escapes a nearly fatal incident after dodging a speeding train in Australia.
0:19 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dirt bike rider dodges speeding train
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45516001,"title":"Dirt bike rider dodges speeding train","duration":"0:19","description":"CLOSE CALL: Dirt bike rider who got his bike stuck on train tracks escapes a nearly fatal incident after dodging a speeding train in Australia.","url":"/International/video/dirt-bike-rider-dodges-speeding-train-45516001","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.