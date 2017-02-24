Transcript for Take a drive around the London Classic Car Show

Hi this is could have read about on time reporting from a that London's classic car show for ABC digital. I make it five bags because I. I'm gonna have a little ride in this gorgeous 1960 cents for our ages 75. I'm. I would. I don't know Oswald the strip. I have. I think my company under that if elected film star. But when a laughable at least while she's driving do you get some sense of just how fabulous. This college kids. I'm in a recession Paul Ferrari's that's hard to see exactly they got. They have all may seventieth anniversary exhibition. Of Ferrari's here they tested cars. They're 150 million dollars throughout the broader sending homeowners are incredible come. I was I didn't realize that fronts this entry anywhere of the tunnel thing. I'm not allowed him to look about lovely trampoline wrapped pounds. Doesn't it emancipation. Amenable to much of full. We wish you had all but never did win the N disarmament car shows exhibition of classic love. In this I have to London and we. And hits. And a demonstration. And classic car show and I matter is. Again I will. Here is the mom doesn't have every guy's fast they can drive I was going to be driving down and around dancing. Around this is a exhibition. I'm loves and I believe it's such as myself I need now is now we'll finally get to reverend size of the battle these wonderful comments seen driving up without an arms. Even I get to stay in long. Right we know. You know again maybe. Because people like three day. Revamping and so they should be. Luckily I just felt like I'm. Something. Maybe as. You wouldn't know that conservative vehicles. Oh yeah. Sammy Davis. Believe. Now they're wrong this kind of treatment if they had any sense. Fall classic. Appreciation and it really isn't the place where most people go to MS Donna. We have Goldman anywhere else. Welcome about. Well you're looking at. I'm around the outside is the exhibition itself. Is essentially a fashion show because if you imagine. This business. Secret panels imagine I'm there. Collins you have the wrong place. You find M. You don't as far as it did you know. Okay. Okay that's okay. Online news. Those companies. And it's probably. It's. Point night and see enough. I'm running come. Beginning and some exiled a lot of cars. I'm just. I'm anywhere come back I'll get out on home. Some of its divisions and its. A I'm in pain. It's. Up to myself we'll get seasonal and news. It's way here yeah thank you miss them so they can. Just I'm quite exciting. I'm. It's. I think I want and it's I think I'm running. It's intelligentsia. Mazar. Sorry. Itself. Is that they now. Oh yeah. Let me just blowing the full extent of range was something right so this is why I mean there's a lot of things the black market economy. Don't forget about a man thanks enzymes in just cruising right. Crowds of vogue. Not ready. Another man on them. Hands. Some of the people you know. It's see the cars. And they are the engine rev again. Because revenue. I'm. I'm jealous of fans. Coming into. My parents I am not positive they are the right thing. We know that means it's. Available I'm so this is because of that famous and then threatened to leave. Meantime things Manningham and looking at. Days. They wondered what I mean. When it's. I L paintings and I'm zoo made my thing. Defense picked up. I've found. I'm obsolete loving thing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.