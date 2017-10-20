Drone footage shows widespread Raqqa destruction

Drone footage from the northern Syrian city shows the extent of devastation caused by weeks of fighting between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State group (IS) militants.
2:54 | 10/20/17

