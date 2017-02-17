New drone video shows Italian resort where 29 people were killed by avalanche

Weeks after a deadly avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy under 60,000 tons of snow, new drone footage - and melting snow - reveals the devastation.
1:44 | 02/17/17

Transcript for New drone video shows Italian resort where 29 people were killed by avalanche

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

