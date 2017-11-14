Earthquake leaves western Iranian town in ruins

Footage shows buildings missing their facades and rubble in the streets of Sarpol-e Zahab, near the Iran-Iraq border, after powerful earthquake kills more than 400 people.
1:00 | 11/14/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Earthquake leaves western Iranian town in ruins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

