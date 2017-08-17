Eiffel Tower goes dark in memory of Barcelona terror attack victims

More
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.
0:34 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eiffel Tower goes dark in memory of Barcelona terror attack victims
Okay. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49284421,"title":"Eiffel Tower goes dark in memory of Barcelona terror attack victims","duration":"0:34","description":"ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.","url":"/International/video/eiffel-tower-dark-memory-barcelona-terror-attack-victims-49284421","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.