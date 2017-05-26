Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians

More
Egypt's Coptic Christian minority appeared to be the target of the deadly attack.
0:27 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47664966,"title":"Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians","duration":"0:27","description":"Egypt's Coptic Christian minority appeared to be the target of the deadly attack.","url":"/International/video/gunmen-deadly-attack-egyptian-christians-47664966","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.