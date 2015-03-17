-
Now Playing: Woman Wishes Mom a Happy Mother's Day for the Very First Time
-
Now Playing: Europe's highest volcano becomes active
-
Now Playing: 10 injured in explosion on erupting Mount Etna volcano
-
Now Playing: Woman pulls herself from fast-moving, muddy floodwaters
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out about unsubstantiated wiretap claim
-
Now Playing: Damascus suicide bombings reportedly kill dozens
-
Now Playing: Dutch PM celebrates win he calls the rejection of 'the wrong kind of populism'
-
Now Playing: Airline passenger startled by exploding headphones
-
Now Playing: Professor speaks out after family interrupts TV interview
-
Now Playing: American UN Official Michael Sharpe abducted while traveling through the Republic of Congo
-
Now Playing: Professor describes 'comedy of errors' of his children crashing now-viral BBC interview
-
Now Playing: What is Earth Hour?
-
Now Playing: Deadly twin bomb attacks in Syria kill at least 40 people
-
Now Playing: Americans in Paris robbed in $400,000 jewelry heist
-
Now Playing: People celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's president in the streets
-
Now Playing: Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic
-
Now Playing: Return to one of the sites of the 2015 Paris attacks
-
Now Playing: South Korea leader ousted after corruption scandal
-
Now Playing: Amal Clooney: Don't let ISIS get away with genocide
-
Now Playing: Ax attack in Germany leaves at least 7 injured