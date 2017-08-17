Transcript for Hostage situation unfolding in Barcelona after vehicle hit pedestrians

This is a very fluid situation right now a white van plowing into pedestrians on. That very popular area of Barcelona really one of the most popular tourist destinations right in the heart of the city. Police as you say in Spain confirming there have been fatalities from that attack and ABC news can confirm. From a Spanish police sources that there are two hostage takers now two armed men. Have entered a restaurant police are negotiating with them. Near this attack this is a signature kind of attack. That we have seen again and again and again her out Europe over the past year just over a year ago when that horrific attack in whose highlights. Judging from what we are seeing on social media and elsewhere. This is a very serious attack a very crowded area in the early evening on a summer night this week just packed with people. Police confirming fatalities many injured. And police telling people to shelter in place in that area. And not to spread pictures not to spread images either of the wounded or dead or of them as they make their way trying to secure this neighborhood in the heart of Barcelona.

