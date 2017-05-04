Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple

Marching hand-in-hand, hundreds of people in the Dutch city showed solidarity with two gay men who were the victims of a hate crime and badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem.
0:54 | 04/05/17

Our pundits really. Upsurge unbelievable within days vicious. Feeling like we're going backwards. It's not so you are here to make a statement even though it's people who know that we are moving forward and bring Edwards.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

